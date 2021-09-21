Interplas UK preview - Charlotte Chambers

It was a sad day when we were forced to postpone Interplas 2020, and the work that went into postponing – and reorganising – the UK’s largest plastics and rubber trade fair was just as hard as producing it in the first place. The meetings with all the various stakeholders seemed never-ending. Renegotiating with the venue; keeping the exhibitors, partners and sponsors interested, not to mention the visitors – it all seemed like a bit of a lost cause at this time last year. We knew we weren’t the only ones, however, with other big names in the European plastics trade fair and conference industry cancelling or postponing too. But the togetherness of players was plain and clear to see, and all were supportive and understanding of the need to delay.

Charlotte Chambers

The pandemic has affected everyone in much the same way, with all plans and dreams on hold until the return of better days. Thanks to the co-ordinated efforts of the entire sector – as well as those on the frontlines of healthcare institutions across the continent – I think those days are near. We have therefore announced that Interplas will indeed return, with all the new and necessary safety measures in place to protect exhibitors and visitors alike, on 28-30 September at the NEC in Birmingham, UK.

Many plastics manufacturers have themselves contributed greatly to the innovations and solutions that have helped bring this announcement to light. Whether by converting their manufacturing processes to address a shortage in facemasks and visors, by the swift production of protective screens, or using their expertise in packaging to bring more bottles of hand sanitiser to market, the industry efforts have been herculean. Drug delivery device manufacturers have received record-breaking orders. Masterbatch, additives and coatings producers have likewise revolutionised their production methods to make plastic products more effective, more hygienic, and more durable than ever before.

The positives of plastics are what we like to focus on in the plastics events industry, and they’re firmly back in the game; no longer the bane of the environment, as many in the media would have had us believe. Plastics recyclers, too, have been busier than ever since more people are remaining at home and therefore consuming more packaged goods. Recyclers and medical device manufacturers have really got the word out, and now everyone knows the hygienic, protective qualities of well-made plastic products, and it’s up to all of us to come together once again in order to address the ongoing issues of plastics pollution – whether that’s through better collection, sorting and recycling, or through interacting more closely with consumers, or otherwise collaborating more with those up and down the value chain.

All these topics and more will be under discussion at Interplas this year, where hundreds of experts, trade body members, and influencers will come together again to try to find ways to make the world a better place.