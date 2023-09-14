KraussMaffei's Interplas demonstration brings the company's new machinery to the UK for the first time

KraussMaffei UK will be demonstrating its new injection moulding machinery range for the first time at a UK event.

In partnership with Soniplas and Matrix Plastics, a 120T precisionMolding machine will be running throughout the event, showcasing the latest in energy-saving and cycle time reduction technology.

KraussMaffei is returning to Interplas exhibition at the NEC Birmingham on 26-28 September 2023. This year is a special celebratory edition of Interplas, as it recognises 75 years since inception, which also coincides with a special milestone for the machinery manufacturer.

185 Years of KraussMaffei

Today, KraussMaffei is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of machinery and systems for producing and processing plastics and rubber, with a portfolio covering all technologies in the injection moulding, extrusion, reaction process machinery and additive manufacturing sectors, and the company will be displaying its versatile machinery portfolio to Interplas visitors this September.

At Interplas 2023, the KraussMaffei UK team will be showcasing its expertise with a series of planned demonstrations, the feature being a precisionMolding 120-380 machine running on the show floor for the first time live at a UK exhibition.

Along with partners Soniplas, Piovan and Matrix Plastics, the moulding cell aims to demonstrate the latest in injection moulding technology with the addition of APCplus from KraussMaffei, and a Soniplas system supplied by Matrix Moulding Systems, to further increase the efficiency criteria of the precisionMolding range.

Using a single cavity spiral flow test tool with complex geometry, the KraussMaffei team will be moulding from the Interplas floor.

precisionMolding at a Glance

Optimised price-performance ratio

High levels of energy-efficiency

Realisation of challenging delivery times

All-electric clamping unit

5-point toggle system

Intelligent MC P1 control system

Enlarged mould mounting platen sizes

High-performance and versatile servomotor

Billed as ‘the perfect introduction into all-electric moulding’ the precisionMolding machinery, it is claimed that range provides high levels of performance and efficiency, at a reasonable entry point for the market, and can be fitted with all of KraussMaffei’s digital tools and industry 4.0 connectivity.

Transform your Moulding Process with Ultrasonics

The Soniplas Ultrasonic Unit supplied by Matrix Moulding Systems aims to use ultrasonic technology to bring a variety of benefits to the moulding process. The precisionMolding machine on display at Interplas will be fitted with the Soniplas system, allowing show visitors to see the process in action, live from the event floor.

The Soniplas unit applies ultrasonic energy to the molten polymer as it is injected into the mould tool, causing a temporary reduction in viscosity as the polymer melt fills the tool. This enables manufacturers to reduce melt temperatures by say, 30 degrees, meaning there is less of a heat requirement in the moulding process, as well as less heat to remove after injection, giving benefits in both energy use and cooling time.

Further benefits include improved part quality and reduced scrap for difficult to mould parts, by reducing injection pressures making complex features more readily moulded. With injection pressure often defining the clamp force requirement, Soniplas can also reduce the clamp force requirement for a given tool.

To fully realise the benefits a Soniplas system could have on your moulding process, speak to the experts from both KraussMaffei and Soniplas, available on Stands F90 and F91 throughout the event.

Digital Demonstrations & Process Experts Available

Also from the event floor, the KraussMaffei UK team will be giving live demonstrations of its digital portfolio, including socialProduction, pioneersClub and APCplus.

socialProduction connects human and machine in shared chat rooms, with machines sending updates and reports independently, if an interruption or error has occurred in production. With integration, your team can communicate and visualise the production landscape wirelessly from any location.

APCplus, developed by KraussMaffei, compensates for external influences on part quality, with intelligent and automatic process control. Using sensors and digital connectivity, APCplus enables customers to achieve consistently high part quality, and will be on full display at the Interplas exhibition, fitted to the precisionMolding machine on the KraussMaffei stand, F90 and F91.