Magog bringing extrusion design expertise with a focus on medical applications to Interplas

Magog Industries will showcase at Interplas (Stand F51, Hall 4) its expertise in the design and manufacture of plastics processing screws and barrels for extrusion, injection moulding and blow moulding with a particular feature on coatings technology aimed at medical plastics production.

× Expand Magog Industries

Director and General Manager John Allsop said: “We constantly strive to offer solutions from optimal design to reduce wear to offering a wide range of surface technologies. We design everything in-house but also work closely with specialist partners to meet our customers’ specific processing and production requirements.”

Enhanced coatings specification include Thin Dense Chrome (TDC) to enhance wear with low friction. TDC is FDA approved for food process environments. Ceramic Seal coatings reduce porosity and increase plating/coating life four to 10 times longer in corrosive environments.

In addition, thermally sprayed HVOF (High Velocity Oxygen Fuel) provides a crack-free 98 per cent density with hardness of 62 to 72 HRC. Through hardened D2 tool-steel and high-performance alloys such as Hastelloy (nickel-molybdenum) and Incoloy (nickel-iron-chromium) are available from Magog for both screws and barrels.

Further enhanced specifications for barrels include Hot Isostatic Pressing (HIP) to reduce porosity and increase the density of the barrel surface and can be used as an alternative to Hastelloy or Incoloy when processing, for example PTFE or Fluoropolymers.

Allsop added: “We’ve been focussing on looking at measures, particularly surface treatment for abrasion and potential corrosion to increase resilience and longevity specifically in ceramic and chrome seal coatings for demanding applications such as blown film extrusion.”