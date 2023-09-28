Day 3 opens doors on National Manufacturing Day

This National Manufacturing Day, coincides with the third day of Interplas 2023. This year’s edition of the event happens to be the biggest for over 20 years and with over 550 exhibitors and with innovative products on the showfloor as well as industry leading speakers on conference stages, it is a reflection that plastics manufacturing has grown by over 10% in recent years, with the UK overtaking France and jumping into 7th in general manufacturing league tables.

× Expand Interplas 75

Interplas 2023 has boasted healthy visitor numbers in the first two days of the event, with day two being particularly impressive.

Manufacturing is one of five key growth areas which the government has committed to supporting to help create sustainable, well-paid jobs across the UK. Support has focused on strengthening the UK’s competitive advantage in the sector via programmes such as Made Smarter, the Automotive Transformation Fund and the Aerospace Technology Institute. These initiatives have helped the UK land key manufacturing investments including Tata’s £4bn investment in a gigafactory and BMW’s recent decision to invest £600mn for all-electric MINI production.

Minister for Employment, Guy Opperman said: ​

“The manufacturing sector is a key part of our plan to grow the economy, driving innovation and productivity as well as playing a vital role in upskilling and future-proofing the UK workforce.

“I am proud of DWP’s record of linking firms up and down the country with jobseekers looking to move into the sector. I encourage both employers and individuals to reach out to their local Jobcentre Plus teams to make the most of the opportunities and talent in their areas.”

Stephen Phipson, CEO of Make UK, added:

“This is a really exciting day where the whole manufacturing sector is coming together to celebrate the innovative things that Britain designs and makes.

‘’Our companies are at the forefront of global renewable technology development and some of the most groundbreaking engineering developments seen anywhere around the world. Manufacturing is a sector with a host of wonderful opportunities for people of all ages and we hope this second National Manufacturing Day will give people who have never had the chance to see inside their local businesses just what is going on and the opportunities available to them.”

National Manufacturing Day spotlights the UK’s manufacturing sector by showcasing the diverse careers available within the industry, including opportunities to reskillalongside career development. Businesses taking part in events across the country this year include Lush, RNLI Lifeboats and Siemens who are all opening their doors to offer the public a behind the scenes look.

Minister Opperman visited Northumberland based businesses RED Engineering who specialise in producing high tech solutions for hazardous environments along with the largest sector employer in the county, chipboard manufacturer EGGER, to see first-hand how the sector is thriving and supporting early careers in the region.