Microban to exhibit built-in antimicrobial formulations at Interplas 2021

For more than 35 years, Microban International has been the driving force behind technologies that are redefining plastics. Its built-in antimicrobial formulations are helping manufacturers address unhygienic design flaws, sustainability issues, and rising consumer demand for hygienically cleaner products. What’s more, Microban solutions are backed by a wealth of scientific data from credible independent laboratories.

Integrated at the stage of manufacture, Microban technologies provide permanent surface protection against bacteria, mould, and mildew growth. Specific formulations have also been proven to reduce viral loading on surfaces by over 90 per cent. Microban solutions work 24/7 and for the expected lifetime of a treated product.

The company is proud to collaborate with more than 300 brands and manufacturers to deliver cleaner, fresher and more durable plastic products. Key partnerships include GE Appliances, Cellularline, Samsonite, COLOP, Rubbermaid and Verbatim.

Visit Microban at booth D1, Hall 4 at Interplas to learn more about its antimicrobial technologies for plastics.