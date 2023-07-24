Mould Flow Plastic Design, Manufacturing Simulation, Material Selection & Management Solutions at Interplas

Visit Wilde Analysis Ltd. in Hall 3A, Stand AA32 at Interplas 2023

Choices that determine over 80% of the cost, performance, process efficiency and sustainability of your products are made at the design stage.

Previous ambitions to light weight, and to do more with less, have evolved and may now also need to consider end of life decommissioning & recyclability, with wider brand and societal pressures to limit plastic content, reduce carbon footprint and improve sustainability and circularity.

Designing digitally allows designers and engineers to access the widest pool of materials information, and to then consider and validate how their parts will be manufactured, and function very early in the development process, limiting the risk of waste, inefficiencies or exposure to future regulatory changes.

In itself, this is possibly the design path with the lowest carbon footprint, utilising minimal energy and zero physical materials.

Whether your focus is Design For Manufacture, or Sustainability Driven Design, our tools can help you meet your business goals

Moldex3D

Moldex3D is a true virtual moulding simulation, and can help you conduct in-depth analysis of the widest range of moulding processes, to optimise your products design and manufacturability.

Optimise gate locations & fill patterns to balance flow, orientate fibres, avoid sink marks, weld lines & voids. Assess dimensional tolerances & warpage, ensuring right-first-time tooling.Injection and Compression Moulding, RTM, RIM, Two & Three shot, Insert, Composite overmoulding, MuCell, Foaming & Gas Assist.

New for 2023 is Moldex3D Moldiverse

Including

Material Hub Cloud

Find alternative grades based upon mechanical properties and processability, rather than comparing MFI rates.

iMolding Hub

Characterisation of the actual performance of your moulding machines to bridge the gap between simulation and reality, enabling a Digital Twin methodology.

Moldex University

A digital teaching platform to improve your understanding of Plastic Part Design, Tool Design, Hot Runner Systems, Mould Machine Setting and Operation.

ANSYS Granta

Offers a range of materials information and knowledge management software, Search, identify & compare all potential materials, focussing on properties & regulatory approval and compliance, including ECO Audit, which enables a top down review of the environmental impact of your designs and processes, and which areas can yield the greatest benefits.

ANSYS Mechanical

Enables you to solve complex structural & mechanical engineering problems and make better, faster design decisions.

Validate your products performance and predict failure mechanisms for Traditional Materials. Metal replacement, Eco or plastic free and even Additive manufactured.

The unique combination of engineering simulation and reliability analysis solutions by Wilde helps companies not only ensure that their designs perform optimally but also manage the risk of failure of the product and the manufacturing process. FEA, CFD and Manufacturing simulation is used to verify and fine tune structural, fluid flow and electromagnetic product performance before prototype testing, while checking the tooling design is correct ahead of manufacture.

Learn more at: WildeAnalysis.co.uk

If you would like to discuss a specific application or design / manufacturing problem with our engineers while at the show, please bring along any details you have available.

We would be pleased to reserve a time slot for you to help you schedule your day or sign a confidentiality agreement in advance.

To arrange a one-to-one meeting in advance, simply