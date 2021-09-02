Plasmac to present latest innovation Epsilon at Interplas 2021

Plasmac will be presenting its latest innovation at Interplas, the Epsilon. The Epsilon is an inline shredder extruder repelletising machine, designed to recycle inline trims, injection scrap and non-woven’s among other things.

It has an innovative extruder screw design based around dual diameter, short screw technology with an L:D ratio of 14:1, uses less than 0.2kW/Kg of energy to repelletise the scrap material and ensures there is an absolute minimum of material degradation and heat history put back into the material.

The integrated shredder sits above the feed entry of the screw, size reducing the material entering the extruder, this means it can recycle high speed trims, injection moulded parts and small pieces of start-up lump scrap.

The slow rotating shredder requires no water cooling, adding to the efficiency of the machine and due to the short screw technology, the machine had a very compact size.

Furthermore, the machine is also designed with flexibility in mind, it can be equipped with an air or water pelletising system, it can be fitted with a vacuum degassing system to allow it to handle printed materials or hydroscopic materials, it can also be supplied with a variety of feeding systems, trim baskets for inline trims, a roll feeder for scrap or start-up reels, an elevator with integrated metal detector for lumps, pieces, slabbed or loose materials.

The machine will be running during the show, recycling injection moulded scrap, come and see how the Epsilon could help your business be part of the Circular Economy.

Find out more on stand FF4 at Interplas.