Plastic Injection Moulder, Fibrax to Exhibit at Interplas 2021

Plastic injection moulding company, Fibrax Limited, will be exhibiting on Stand FF44 at Interplas 2021 when the show returns to the NEC Birmingham from 28th to 30th September.

Fibrax specialises in the design, development and manufacture of high-performance, custom precision plastic and rubber injection moulded components for a host of market sectors. With manufacturing facilities in the UK, Poland and Morocco, its global network offers sustainable solutions and greater efficiencies within the supply chain.

This is the first time Fibrax will be exhibiting at the UK’s leading plastics industry event and the company is keen to demonstrate its full-service offering following the acquisition of plastic injection moulding company, Hi-Mark. Commenting on this opportunity, Group Technical Sales Director, Rob Winterbottom said:

“As a design and engineering partner, we support customers by developing bespoke material formulations and innovative design concepts, and delivering a full-service manufacturing service that includes testing and validation. Having operated within the highly regulated automotive sector for over 35 years, we have the experience and expertise to fulfil the most demanding specifications and complex design requirements. By continually investing in our technical capabilities, we aim to consistently deliver best-in-class components.”

Now in its 70th year, Interplas 2021 will bring together over 500 exhibitors and 14,000 buyers at the NEC. Fibrax is looking forward to identifying new opportunities and building new relationships with customers who will benefit from its full-service offering. To visit Fibrax on Stand FF44 and attend this exciting show, please register your details at www.interplasuk.com.