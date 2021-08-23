PlastikMedia Makes Exhibition Debut at Interplas 2021

PlastikMedia, a division of PlastikCity Ltd, provides digital news for the plastics industry, as well as specialist marketing services. As experts with many years’ experience in the plastic manufacturing sector, they only provide these services to companies within this industry.

The PlastikMedia branch was established back in December 2015, and has been growing ever since. Particularly in recent years, many companies have moved more of their marketing online, which has further accelerated PlastikMedia’s growth, causing them to recruit several additional team members. As such, they felt it was time that they had their own presence at industry exhibitions.

Digital Operations Manager, Jess Clarke, commented: “We’re delighted with the rapid growth of PlastikMedia in the past few years. We’ve gained some high-profile marketing clients, expanded our team, and extended our services to include the latest digital marketing techniques, ensuring we’re providing our clients with the highest quality services."

“Our news resource has really taken off too, with our website visitors increasing by over 100% in the past year, becoming one of the top digital news publishers in the UK plastics industry. We’re really excited to continue with our expansion by having our own presence at Interplas this year.”

The new digital marketing services that PlastikMedia has added to its portfolio recently include webinars, account-based marketing (ABM), and web forensics. This is in addition to the email marketing, SEO, website management, and copywriting services that they have been providing since 2015.

Visit PlastikMedia (stand D49) at Interplas on 28-30 September 2021, at the NEC, Birmingham. Register now.