PlastikMedia to follow up on successful Interplas debut

Digital news and marketing specialist PlastikMedia has announced its return to Interplas, the UK's biggest plastics exhibition, from 26 to 28 September 2023 at the NEC, Birmingham. This year marks PlastikMedia's second appearance, following its debut in 2021.

× Expand PlastikMedia

With its team’s wealth of knowledge in both digital marketing and plastic manufacturing, PlastikMedia keeps individuals and businesses abreast of the latest developments in the plastics market across the UK and Ireland, with a unique insight.

As a division of PlastikCity Ltd, PlastikMedia is bolstered by its experienced team who have spent decades operating in the UK plastic manufacturing market. With a committed focus solely on the plastic sector in the UK and Ireland, PlastikMedia claims it is uniquely positioned as the only full-service marketing agency solely serving this industry. This dedication and industry-specific knowledge have become invaluable to dozens of companies in the plastics industry, allowing clients to focus on their busy schedules whilst the PlastikMedia team takes care of all marketing and promotional activities.

At Interplas 2023, PlastikMedia will showcase its comprehensive suite of digital marketing services, including:

The company says that Each offering is carefully tailored to the needs and budgets of businesses within the plastics industry, reinforcing PlastikMedia's deep understanding of the sector's unique marketing challenges and opportunities. Attendees are invited to Hall 4 / Stand B64 to experience first-hand how these services can provide solutions to drive their businesses forward.

"We are thrilled to return to Interplas as PlastikMedia for the second time," Jess Clarke, Communications Director at PlastikMedia, commented.

“It's a testament to the continued growth we've seen at PlastikMedia, even through some challenging times for the country and the company. We’ve gained more high-profile marketing clients and extended our services to include the latest digital marketing techniques, ensuring we provide our clients with the highest quality services. We've also grown the team even further, so we're looking forward to bringing them to their first Interplas!"

Interplas features over 500 exhibitors, enabling over 12,000 attendees from across the industry to discover the latest innovations in plastics manufacturing processes, technologies, materials and services. The exhibition is celebrating 75 years in 2023, so it's set to be a huge show.

To learn more about PlastikMedia's digital marketing services and their role in shaping the future of the plastics industry, visit Hall 4 / Stand B64 at Interplas 2023. Register to attend Interplas 2023 here.