ProByLas AG to exhibit compact modular machine for laser plastic welding at Interplas 2021

ProByLas AG will be exhibiting its compact modular machine for laser plastic welding, Turnkey S, at Interplas 2021.

The "Turnkey S" is a small ready-for-use machine for laser welding of plastics. With its flexibility by modular design and its compact size, it is unique on the market. Due to the modular building framework it can be configured depending on the work-pieces to weld and the customer requirements.

It can be equipped with different laser powers and motions systems. With servo-axes for contour process an area of 100x150 mm can be covered and with an optional z-axis also different height levels reached. With a scanner optics for quasi-simultaneous welding process a working area of up to 100x100 mm is possible.

The clamping unit can be set at different heights and equipped with additional sensors for process and quality control. For part handling into the clamping unit a drawer or a rotary indexing table are available.

The welding recipe is set in an easy user interface on a touch screen. An additional keyboard, mouse, or larger screen can be connected optionally. The Turnkey S can also be connected to an Ethernet network for data exchange or remote maintenance.

For larger parts the "Turnkey M" complements the Turnkey S and single components are available under the name "Modula" for special machine building.

