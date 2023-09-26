Robot system integration in the plastics sector: a successful partnership comes to Interplas

FANUC UK and Hi-Tech Automation are attending Interplas 2023 this week and can be located on stand D60 at the NEC, Birmingham.

System integrators (SIs) in the plastics sector serve as a valuable link between robot suppliers and automation end-users, providing industry-specific automation advice to help companies improve their efficiency, as well as building standard or bespoke automation systems that allow manufacturers to benefit from the latest robotic technology.

Robot manufacturer FANUC has worked with Hi-Tech Automation as its plastics SI partner for over 15 years, during which time the skills required to be a successful integrator have evolved. Since the introduction of the IIoT, many of today’s factories are smart and connected, 24/7. Being able to integrate a robot into an existing line therefore requires more than mechanical capabilities; like Hi-Tech, today’s SIs must also possess a high level of programming and other software skills to ensure that factory managers are able to receive a constant flow of data to enhance their manufacturing operation, as well as for transparency and reporting purposes.

Programming prowess + mechanical muscle

Dan Fisher is the Partner Sales Manager for FANUC UK and has seen this evolution ramp up over the past few years, he said: “Factory managers now expect instant information on a product’s position in the manufacturing lifecycle. FANUC’s robots are known for being simple to install, easy to programme and user-friendly. But being able to integrate a robot into what is in effect a mini warehouse management system is nevertheless a crucial skill for an SI. This includes being proficient across multiple programming languages. However, while lots of engineers are software savvy, some lack traditional mechanical skills that are still essential to a successful automation installation, such welding, guarding and fabricating. For this reason, we ensure that any SI we work with not only demonstrates strong programming abilities but is also supported by a network of mechanical engineers….”