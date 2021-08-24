Rutland Plastics to display new interactive stand at Interplas 2021

Rutland Plastics has been in the plastics business since 1956, growing significantly since, but still operating as a family business in Oakham, Rutland.

The company offers free advice and design support to ensure every part is optimised for injection moulding, including the use of Moldex3D. “We have an in-house carbon fibre 3D printing and prototyping service to produce prototypes, jigs, fixtures and end of arm tooling. Our in-house toolroom offers cost effective mould making and tooling services no matter what your requirements.”

“Injection moulding is in our DNA and we have an extensive range of moulding machines on site and have the capability to produce mouldings from 1g to 48Kg in weight and 1.5m x 1.5m in size. We have been involved in the electrofusion methods of joining plastic pipes for many years and as a result of our expertise and research have patented one of these processes.”

Rutland Plastics hold Quality Management ISO9001:2015 and Medical Devices Quality Management ISO13485:2016. In addition, the company holds Environmental Management ISO14001:2015 and are committed to the adoption and promotion of sustainability principles.

Visit Rutland Plastics at its new interactive stand (A18) at Interplas 2021 to find out how Rutland Plastics can help with your injection moulding requirements.