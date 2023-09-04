Talisman Plastics Celebrates it’s 100-Year Anniversary at Interplas 2023

Talisman Plastics is celebrating its 100-year anniversary this month. The Malvern based plastic injection moulding company was founded in the early 1920’s.

The company then known as LGG Charlesworth established themselves by moulding electrical and crystal radio set connectors. Continued growth throughout the decades led to the manufacture of miners’ lamps and further technical moulding applications by the 1950s. In 2018 the company rebranded as Talisman Plastics, creating a fresh new brand reflecting how the company had changed and its positioning in the marketplace.

Today, Talisman Plastics produces tooling, mouldings, and assemblies for a wide range of clients based around the globe from its Malvern based factory. Even under challenging global conditions, the company says that there are no signs of slowing down, having recently dedicated investments into operations and infrastructure. This includes major investment in new machines and solar panels, allowing Talisman to run efficiently, increasing output, and improving energy efficiency.

Over the past 12 months, Talisman achieved both ISO14001 and BRCGS for Packaging Materials accreditations further emphasising its commitment to excellence and sustainability.

The team at Talisman will be marking this special occasion at the 75th anniversary of the Interplas Exhibition at the NEC in September, where they will be presenting some of their very latest moulding solutions. Talisman will also be hosting a party locally for its staff to celebrate this momentous occasion.

Of the 100-year anniversary, Talisman Plastics MD Shaun Champion said: “This is a huge landmark for the company. Given the challenges the UK economy has faced recently, for any British manufacturing company to reach 100 years of trading is an incredible achievement. The whole team is very proud of this, and I am sure the celebrations planned will be enjoyed by all”.

“Our belief is that we have reached this stage through hard work, dedication and forward thinking from everybody involved at Talisman Plastics. This extends to all the current staff, many of which have long service and every person who has been involved in the company since the beginning. We’re going to use this formula to carry on growing and developing for many more years to come”.

Talisman Plastics says it looks forward to its continued growth with big plans for 2024 which will include further investment in 90-180mt machines, IT, and people.