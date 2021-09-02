Ward Polymers Ltd to showcase BioGaer 5530 material with free golf tees at Interplas 2021

Ward Polymers Ltd will showcase BioGaer 5530 material with free golf tees at Interplas Stand E29.

Designed to encourage micro-organisms to feed and thrive which will bio-degrade the products produced; this happens either in the outdoor environment at moist ambient temperatures, industrial composting facilities or most preferably the home compost environment, however BioGaer material remains stable when dry and in-doors.

Products produced from BioGaer material will de-compose in a matter of weeks contributing to the de-composition of other items in the compost / environment by encouraging the micro-organisms to feed, multiply and thrive.

Processed on general injection moulding, profile extrusion, cast films, thermoforming lines machinery and tooling with ease, also suitable for coating Paper and card.

BioGaer material has been independently verified to three globally accredited test specifications: EN 13432 (2000) - ASTM D6400 (2012) - ISO 17088 (2012).

The material has been designed for single use thin wall applications and is ideal for items that are currently incorrectly disposed on a daily basis or where the vendors are not able to retrieve, clean, store and recycle the items.

Thicker walled items mould equally as well, however, they will take a longer period to decompose, breaking-up these parts into smaller pieces will speed up the natural decomposition process. For example, tree guards, floristry products, take-away containers and vessels, golf tees and many more applications.