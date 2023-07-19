Wittmann Battenfeld to present its latest technology at Interplas 2023

Wittmann Battenfeld will present its latest injection moulding and automation technology to visitors at Interplas, which takes place in Birmingham from the 26th-28th September 2023.

As the leading plastics trade fair in Britain, Interplas, in Birmingham is animportant platform for the WITTMANN Group for introducing its latest technologies to the UK market with its local subsidiary.

Among other things, WITTMANN will demonstrate its expertise in the area of LSR processing and in processing alternative, bio-based materials. A major focus of the machine presentation lies on the processing of special materials. The SMARTlens, will be manufactured with a single-cavity mould supplied by the Austrian company Elmet, made of DOW Corning MS-5002, an injectable 2-component silicone, for Adaptive Driving Beam (ADB).

This material was specially developed for highly transparent optical applications. The lens weighs just 10.38 grams. The mould comes with ventilation and overflow mechanisms for smooth production and maximum performance. What is more, SIGMASOFT mould flow technology is used for mould analysis, which the company says enables a preliminary simulation, to shorten the design and sampling phase. In preparation, the simulation software has been used in designing the mould.

The dosing pump, which also comes from Elmet, is a SMARTmix TOP 7000 pro, is the latest model. With a footprint of only 1,150 x 790 mm, the company says it features the lowest space requirements of all dosing systems suitable for 200 litre barrels currently on the market. This also reduces the quantity of LSR present inside the system, which, in turn, increases process reliability and reduces the rinsing volume.

In the second application, the company will display a bio building block made of Fasal is manufactured on anEcoPower 110/350 with the new B8X control system, using an 8-cavity mold supplied by Bioblo, Austria. This raw material is a compound made by Fasal Wood GmbH, Austria, from wood flour and post-industrial polypropylene supplied by Borealis, Austria. The equipment is designed as an Insider cell, which has a W918 robot and an S-Max 3 screenless granulator from WITTMANN, a conveyor belt and also the protective housing all integrated in the production system.

The molded parts and the sprue are removed by the W918 robot, and the sprue is passed on directly to thegranulator, where it is ground and then returned to the process. The finished parts are deposited on the integrated conveyor belt, transported to a flow wrapping machine and packaged.

To ensure top quality for the parts, the software packages HiQ Metering for activeclosing of the check valve and HiQ Melt for measuring the MFI are used in addition to HiQ Flow. The resulting MFR (melt flow rate) is an indicator of the material’s flow attributes.

Automation

In the area of automation, WITTMANN BATTENFELD UK Ltd. will demonstrate thefunction of the Sonic highspeed robot by means of a chess game with a WITTMANN Sonic 143. The robot is equipped with a combined A/C servo axis and an L-shaped gripper fitted with two individual magnetic gripping systems to handle the chess pieces. The second one of these two grippers comes into play whenever a chess piece is to be captured, that is, replaced by another piece on a particular field.

The chess pieces themselves were produced on a 3D printer and have a metal core,so that they can be moved by the metal grippers. The robot, the gripping systemsand the chess software are all controlled by the latest WITTMANN R9 robot controlsystem. Thanks to its open program interface, this system allows the integration of an open-source chess software.

The Sonic 143 has the option of playing either against itself or against a challenger from among the trade fair visitors. At the WITTMANN BATTENFELD booth, all visitors are offered the opportunity to compete against theSonic 143 in a lightning chess game with 3 min playing time, where they can enter their moves via a virtual chess board shown on the display of the WITTMANN R9 TeachBox.

The low energy consumption of the WITTMANN robot series will be demonstrated atthe Interplas by an interactive demo known as the ErgoRobot. This applicationconsists of a robot and a bike used as an ergometer. The trade fair visitor serves asthe “power source”. While riding the bike he sets the robot in motion. The robot usedin this case is a Primus 14 in the standard version with an R8 control system, anappliance normally used for pick & place applications on machines with clamping.

forces ranging from 50 to 150 t. The moving bike pedals drive via force transmission