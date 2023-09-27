Xampla bring first ever customer brand to UK

Cambridge-based Xampla are exhibiting at Hall 3A, stand HH30, where the company has revealed its first ever consumer brand – Morro.

The “Morro marque” will indicate where high-performing, sustainable, plant-based materials have been used to make products ‘in a way that is good for the planet.‘

The announcement comes as a survey of 2,000 UK adults showed more than half (54%) see plastic “material of the past”. Some 76% of respondents prefer their products ‘to come in natural, plastic free packaging that can be composted at home or taken by the council alongside food waste’.

Morro plant-based materials meet this demand, by providing exceptional, high-strength performance, while being biodegradable in the natural environment. The technology is completely plastic-free, and the material is not chemically modified, ensuring it is able to break down with food waste and even in the sea or soil if it accidently ends up there.Morro materials are completely natural, and can be edible and soluble, meaning they can be used in applications where the whole product – packaging and all – is either cooked or eaten together.

Additionally, Morro materials have the capacity to perform in ways that plastic never could, by ‘micro-packaging’ vitamins and nutrients within liquids to protect them from UV-rays, pasteurisation and changes in pH balance.Designed to add value to brands, the Morro marque aims to be a gold standard in sustainability, inspiring consumer confidence in the products that carry it.

Pete Hutton, Executive Chair at Xampla, said: “The polling data shows that the public is already ahead of industry in seeing that plastic’s days are numbered.

“With the public ever more acutely aware of the dangers of plastic pollution and carbon cost of producing it, consumers are ready for an innovative and practical alternative. “Morro will enable brands to make an easy switch away from single-use plastics, and our breakthrough material can do things plastic never could.”

Xampla's technology is usedf by global brands including meal kit company Gousto and soft drink manufacturer Britvic, with successfully implemented applications from edible stock cubes to vitamin microcapsules. The company is working with brands to deliver their products safely to millions of consumers, while reducing the use of single-use plastics.