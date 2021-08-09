Borche UK to exhibit new Bi series of Servo Hydraulic Machines at Interplas 2021

Borche UK will be exhibiting two machines from the companies’ new Bi series of Servo Hydraulic Machines on the Borche Stand CC10 in Hall 4.

The new Borche Bi series of machines represent the company’s 4th generation of its highly successful and increasingly popular Servo Hydraulic machines and come complete with the latest KEBA touch screen control system.

The Borche range of Servo drive machines achieve recognised industry standard levels of energy savings both in terms of electricity saving and together with very low water cooling requirement.

The Borche machines are renowned for reliability and all machines now carry a three-year warranty.

In addition to the Bi series Borche also have available a range of Two Platen design machines up to 6800 ton together with a Multi Component range.

Visitors to the stand can inspect the machines in detail and witness the machines in full operation, staff from Borche UK will be on hand to answer any queries and carry out demonstrations as required.