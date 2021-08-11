ENGEL to display innovative hybrid concept at Interplas 2021

ENGEL look forward to welcoming you to Interplas 2021. Using our innovative hybrid concept, you will see 12 machines in our virtual exhibition hall as well as our live demonstration. Visit us on Stand AA10 & AA11 to explore our virtual showroom, take a plant tour around our manufacturing facility in Austria and talk to us about your requirements. From the machine, to integrated robots and peripheral equipment – ENGEL inject 4.0 products ensure greater transparency and efficiency along the entire production process, join us to see first-hand how our range of smart technologies and services can transform your manufacturing process. We look forward to meeting and discussing your projects.