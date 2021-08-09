Faulkner Moulds to showcase Multi Award-Winning Toolmaking at Interplas

Faulkner Moulds, three times UK ‘Toolmaker of the Year’, is set to give visitors a warm welcome at this year’s eagerly awaited Interplas exhibition (Hall 4 Stand J22).

Lead members of Faulkner Moulds’ design and manufacturing teams will greet visitors with samples, images and other materials to showcase the company’s excellence in Toolmaking.

Delegates are welcome to bring their project details and samples along for an initial consultation and free budget rapid price quotation, which will be calculated using advanced quotation software, developed in-house.

Serving many sectors, including medical, electronics, consumer, industrial, automotive and packaging, the Yorkshire-based company provides a bespoke end-to-end service, investing in training and state-of-the-art toolmaking technologies and techniques.

With the ability to design and manufacture sophisticated product and tooling solutions, including twin-shot, unscrewing mechanisms, collapsible cores, over-moulds, multi-cavity and rapid cycle times, Faulkner Moulds prides itself on a strong track record of accuracy, efficiency and superb customer service.

The company is highly experienced in Design for Manufacture and in creating complex multi-cavity tooling designed for rapid and high-volume manufacture. Faulkner Moulds recently manufactured a 16-impression tool, running successfully at a 7-second cycle time, fully guaranteed for a million shots (pictured).

Continually investing in cutting edge software, machinery and measuring equipment, this year Faulkner Moulds has purchased a new CNC sparker that runs to a guaranteed 3 microns accuracy all day and is now recruiting their next Apprentice and Toolmaker.