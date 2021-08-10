Kongskilde Industries to Showcase Pneumatic Solutions for Material Separation at Interplas 2021

Kongskilde Industries will showcase highly efficient pneumatic solutions at Interplas for dedusting and separation to escalate the value of your plastic granulate and recycled materials.

Most recycled raw materials need to go through a separation process before they can be productively re-used. Material separation is an essential technique for the current industrial economy.

An effective and simple material separation separates light impurities and dust. This process allows you to elevate recycled materials to valuable reusable stock. It is important to recycle as much plastic as possible, both for our environment and the profitability of your business.

A multitude of valuable functions can be gained from pneumatic separation including and beyond the purification of materials, recovery of by-products, enhanced recycling, segregation of contaminants, and freeing up the working environment from dust.

Multiple Kongskilde components and operations can be combined to achieve the desired end-product. With higher resin prices of raw material combined with the economic and environmental benefits of recycling, Kongskilde has introduced the AirWash system. The Kongskilde AirWash system cleans and conveys regrind all in one step. The patented design uses one blower sized to efficiently evacuate, convey, and clean your material. Unwanted fines, stringers and dust are collected in a sealed drum.

The company will showcase two aspirators: The AirWash and the KIA, alongside a MultiAir blower. Visit Stand F20 in Hall 4 to learn more.