Magog Industries to feature coatings technology at Interplas 2021

Magog Industries are showing at Interplas (Stand F51, Hall 4) their capabilities in design and manufacture of plastics processing screws and barrels for extrusion, injection moulding and blow moulding with a particular feature on coatings technology.

“We constantly strive to offer solutions from optimal design to reduce wear to offering a wide range of surface technologies, explained John Allsop, Director and General Manager. “We design everything in-house but also work closely with specialist partners to meet our customers’ specific processing and production requirements”.

Enhanced coatings specification include: Thin Dense Chrome (TDC) to enhance wear with low friction and is FDA Approved for food process environments. Ceramic Seal coatings reduce porosity and increase plating/coating life 4 to 10 times longer in corrosive environments.

In addition, HVOF (High Velocity Oxygen Fuel) that is thermally sprayed applied provides a crack-free 98 per cent density with hardness of 62 to 72 HRC. Through hardened D2 tool-steel and high-performance alloys such as Hastelloy (nickel-molybdenum) and Incoloy (nickel-iron-chromium) are available from Magog for both screws and barrels.

Further enhanced specifications for barrels include Hot Isostatic Pressing (HIP) to reduce porosity and increase the density of the barrel surface and can be used as an alternative to Hastelloy or Incoloy when processing, for example PTFE or Fluoropolymers.

Allsop added: “We’ve been focussing on looking at measures, particularly surface treatment for abrasion and potential corrosion to increase resilience and longevity specifically in ceramic and chrome seal coatings for demanding applications such as blown film extrusion.”