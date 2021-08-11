Optris Gmbh to demonstrate the new Xi series of thermal imaging cameras at Interplas 2021

Karen Livingstone Optris X1 Camera 1

Optris Gmbh, represented by their UK distributor Process Parameters Ltd in Hall 4 Stand F1, will be displaying their range of infrared temperature sensors and thermal imaging cameras. These innovative products are ideal for surface temperature measurement in a wide variety of applications in the plastics industry including mould tools and plastic products, from injection moulding to blown film.

For the first time at Interplas, the company will be demonstrating the new Xi series of thermal imaging cameras. For the first time fixed thermal imaging cameras are available at a price point that makes their use economic in production applications. With their ability to measure surface temperature profiles at high speed and provide more data than ever before, product quality and machine efficiency improvements are easily achieved.

The Xi series have been designed to meet the demanding needs of machine builders and users for rugged sensors, operating in arduous environments. The stainless steel bodied Xi cameras are capable of continuous use and can easily be integrated into existing process measurement and control systems. Supplied with license free software providing flexible configuration and ease of use, it allows the user to extract accurate, high quality data.

Process Parameters Ltd will also be displaying their range of industrial temperature sensors including thermocouples and RTDs along with a complete range of cables and accessories.

“Our experienced engineers will be on hand throughout the show to discuss the capabilities of our products and how they could help improve your production processes. We look forward to meeting you.”