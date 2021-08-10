PlastikCity to Unveil New and Improved Platform at Interplas 2021

Online procurement and marketing hub PlastikCity will launch its latest generation procurement platform on stand A40 at Interplas 2021.

Throughout 2021, PlastikCity has been upgrading its website to improve its functionality and usability, as well as update to fresh, modern branding. With over 1,200 pages now live on the site, the company took the decision to implement the upgrade in stages.

The first stage was completed in May 2021, which involved the launch of re-designed smart search facility, a brand-new homepage and page headers. These changes encourage users to find the required equipment and services via the search bar, ensuring they can quickly find what they’re looking for.

The final product will be unveiled on stand A40 at Interplas 2021, and will include brand-new partner profiles and quotation forms.

Carl Futcher, PlastikCity’s Managing Director, commented:

“Here at PlastikCity, we are always looking for ways to improve our service, and our website platform is the most important ingredient! We realised at the start of the year that it needed an upgrade, which is a huge task considering how much the website has grown since our last re-design.

“Our website development team have been working hard for months and we’re really excited to launch the new platform to the market. We’re confident that the re-design will vastly improve the experience of PlastikCity’s users.”