Summit Systems Returns for its 11th Interplas Event

Summit Systems, the UK’s leading ancillary equipment supplier, is returning to Interplas this year to demonstrate the cutting-edge technology now available through its material handling range.

Summit Systems has been supplying ancillaries into the plastics industry for over 30 years, and is now a market leader in the sector. At Interplas 2021, the team will be showcasing its latest central material handling systems, which utilise the latest technology to set up and calibrate automatically.

For visitors wanting to reduce pipework runs, they will also be demonstrating the impressive self-cleaning single-pipe multi-material central conveying system. Additionally, the rest of Summit Systems’ large range of equipment, from cooling to blending and drying, will be presented through unique, interactive displays.

Mike Jordan, Managing Director at Summit Systems, commented:

“Our plans for the show are all coming together and being formulated right now, but we’ll be bringing something completely different to this year’s show. As well as the vast range of impressive equipment on offer, we are also working on a special display illusion. Visit stand BB10 to see it in action!”

This will be Summit Systems’ 11th appearance at Interplas; the company has exhibited at every Interplas show since Mike founded the company in 1989. He continued:

“We are looking forward to seeing a crowd of pent-up plastics people who are excited to see new ideas, and who we can help enhance their manufacturing in 2021.”

Visit Summit Systems on stand BB10.