Xtrutech’s XTS Range for Polymer Extrusion at Interplas 2021

Xtrutech will be attending this year’s Interplas, stand Hall 4 M1, where process experts will be available to discuss process optimisation, offer solutions, and provide information on the XTS range for polymer extrusion.

Xtrutech design and manufacture Twin Screw Extruders and bespoke ancillary equipment at its main headquarters in the UK. The company supplies XTS machines and OEM spare parts such as barrels, liners, and screw elements to customers across the globe.

Xtrutech’s onsite testing facility is available for process trials for all types of new polymer development. Customers can make use of the XTS24 laboratory line, alongside process experts who are happy to offer innovative solutions to processing requirements. Xtrutech’s bespoke ancillary range can be customised to support unique and specialist applications.

The XTS range is ideal for the compounding of medical plastics, pharmaceuticals, biodegradable polymers & more.

“We have had recent success recycling PET fines with our XTS35 line consisting of; the XTS35 Twin Screw Extruder, twin-screw side feeder, water bath, pelletizer & our new infrared crystallisation unit.”