Interplas 2026: See you there?

Interplas will return at the NEC in Birmingham from 2-4 June 2026, promising brilliant entertainment, an immersive conference programme and plenty of networking. Don’t believe us? Let the experts do the talking!

× Expand Interplas

Interplas 2026 is fast approaching, faster than any of us could have predicted. Plans are well underway, and we can’t wait for you to see what we have in store. If you’ve never been to Interplas, well, you’re missing out. But if you don’t trust us because you think we may be biased (fair point), the experts will do the talking.

We caught up with some past exhibitors – we love a good, old catch-up – to understand what it means for them to exhibit at Interplas, what they’re looking forward to the most for next year’s edition and why you should attend.

Suzanne Johnston, Founder and Director at PS Partnerships, recalls her Interplas 2023 appearance as the company’s official launch, and shares her excitement to be back on the same stage next year as a now well-established business.

She says that what makes the show such a success is having everyone under the same roof to shape the future of the plastics industry.

Jon Busby, Technical Manager, and Daley Williams, Sales Director at Plastech Solutions, see Interplas as the definite stage for plastics manufacturing, bringing the whole supply chain together. When asked what they’re most looking forward to for next year, both said their focus will be on showcasing the partnership with Italy-based Plastic Metal S.p.A and introducing the latest injection moulding machinery to the UK market.

Looking back at the last edition, Kate Grimes, Marketing Manager at Mouldshop, says she enjoyed the fact that the show was busy from start to finish and that everyone was there, leaving no questions unturned. Anything you might want to know, you’re sure to find the answer at Interplas. Plus, she appreciated the after party (with DJ, shall we add), which helped settle her nerves on her first big industry event. Advice from Kate: Have a hearty breakfast before you visit!

You’re sure to find the right people at Interplas, too. The show is living proof of how many great minds we’re lucky to have in the UK plastics industry, as Ashlee Gough, Head of Sales at Sumitomo (SHI) Demag UK & Ireland, points out.

The show provides a platform for the latest innovations and machinery, enabling exhibitors and visitors to learn from each other’s opportunities and absorb the vibrant environment that is our sector.

If this didn’t erase all your doubts, I don’t know what will. Interplas 2026 will celebrate its 78th year, meaning you can expect an even bigger party (two, to be exact), more exhibitors and memories to last a lifetime. Because if there’s one thing I’ve learned in my time in the industry, it’s that we like to do business, but we like to have fun even more. And name a better combo – I’ll wait.

Prepare to be inspired, motivated and highly entertained. See you at Interplas 2026!