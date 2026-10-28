The value of being different

TaipeiPLAS 2026 returned in full swing, providing an excellent platform for making connections and sharing perspectives. Here’s our BP&R review, with comments from machinery and material experts on the state of the Taiwanese plastics industry.

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Ambition. This is the word that best describes the Taiwanese plastics industry as I experienced it at TaipeiPLAS 2026. A strong sense of identity and pride. A hunger to be better. To stand out from its closest competitor – China – and make a name for itself on the global stage. Taiwanese manufacturers know that competing on price alone is a difficult game to win, and they aren’t dwelling on it too much. Why would anyone? What’s important to them is quality, stability and customisation. And they pursue these goals with an enthusiasm that’s both contagious and inspiring. Everyone proved to be available with a smile and a cup of coffee, welcoming me into their world, no matter how far it was from mine. And that was the case both inside and outside the exhibition walls.

From a machinery standpoint, I’ve sat down with Jenni Lin, Marketing Manager at Chuan Lih Fa (CLF), a globally recognised injection moulding manufacturer now in its 60th year in business. The highlight of the company’s TaipeiPLAS stand was the 5,000 tonnes, ultra-large, two-platen IMM (displayed through a 3D showroom) – Taiwan’s very first one. Supported by an independent, Taiwan-based R&D centre, CLF develops its solutions in-house, from initial blueprint design to final assembly and shipment. The pressure from China is real, and there’s no escaping it. But as Jenni explained, the determination to push the boundaries is stronger for Taiwan. While China’s advantage lies partly in standardised specifications, Taiwanese manufacturers are looking to differentiate themselves through skilled customisation, putting flexibility and engineering expertise at the heart of their competitive strategy. And I must say – they seem to have nailed it down pretty well.

The emphasis on tailored solutions was equally important in my conversation with Jude Tsai, Area Manager at Fu Chun Shin (FCS). Showcasing its biggest lineup to date, FCS’s standout machine was the SA 1,000-ton large outward toggle injection moulding machine with overall machine length shortened by 17% for ultimate compact efficiency. The 50-second high-efficiency automated demonstration producing woven-pattern plastic chairs was also among the highlights. Jude described how FCS is strengthening its domestic manufacturing network while expanding internationally. The company retains its largest customers in Taiwan while relocating smaller customer operations abroad. This allows FCS to reinforce its local capabilities while developing relationships with other supply chains – an approach that balances a strong domestic foundation with international growth.

Beyond machinery, the same ambition was evident across material and recycling, with RebornPlas at the forefront of it all. The company recycles discarded fishing nets (predominantly), yarns and airbags for a variety of applications, from automotive and consumer goods to electrical and medical. Its core materials are recycled PA6 and PA66, offering alternatives to traditional metals for lightweight applications while reducing carbon footprint and supporting customers to achieve their ESG objectives. In my conversation with the team, one message echoed the discussions I’d had with CLF and FCS: technical quality and the ability to tailor solutions to customers’ requirements are essential to building trust and long-term relationships.

But establishing a distinct identity isn’t only a matter of manufacturing capability – it’s also about how Taiwan is perceived by the rest of the world. Bettina Lin, Business Development Manager at the Boretech Group, raised an interesting point: customers often struggle to differentiate Taiwan and China, assuming their geographical proximity means they operate according to the same mentality. But Taiwan has its own distinctive voice, and it’s proud of it, as Bettina reinforced. Boretech’s own portfolio reflects the breadth of expertise within Taiwan’s recycling sector. The company provides recycling and washing solutions for hard plastics, flexible films, PP food containers, along with chemical recycling, waste fibre recovery and MES solutions.

The drive to innovation was also a recurring theme across the exhibition. Simon C. Lin, Chairman and President at Yong Shun Chemical, claims that Taiwan needs to innovate to be able to withstand competitive pressure from China. The company was Taiwan’s first producer of Unsaturated Polyester Resin (UP) and Vinyl Ester Resin. The former’s benefits include mechanical strength, water, chemical and weather resistance, while the latter boasts elasticity, strength and adhesion. Despite their materials being 30% more expensive than the Chinese equivalent, they promise better consistency and performance.

That difference is central to the industry’s wider challenge: convincing customers to look beyond the initial purchase price and consider the value delivered over time. If better consistency and performance justify a higher price, innovation becomes a means of competing on value. Sean Chung, Senior Sales Manager at Everplast Machinery, shared a similar perspective. For Taiwanese manufacturers, maintaining quality rather than sacrificing it to compete on price means keeping innovation at the forefront. Everplast specialises in incorporating specific resin characteristics into its extrusion lines, helping customers produce high-quality finished goods.

Taiwan is renowned for its thriving semiconductor and electronics industries, but its plastics sector is also finding ways to shine on its own. Across machinery, materials and recycling, the message was consistent: competing with China doesn’t have to mean playing by China’s rules. Taiwanese manufacturers understand the pressures and know that standing still isn’t an option. They respond by investing in precision, performance, customisation and innovation – building value in areas where price alone can’t tell the whole story. That’s what ambition ultimately means: not trying to be another version of someone else, but proving the value of being different.