Luxury Packaging London 2021 Showcases Latest Premium Eco-Friendly Innovations

The very best in packaging for premium markets including drinks, beauty, and gifting will be on display for industry professionals to discover when Luxury Packaging, co-located with Packaging Innovations, returns to London’s Olympia on 1 & 2 December 2021.

Marrying the necessary collaboration between eco-friendly packaging and the tactile, superior feel of luxury for the increasingly conscious consumer is not an easy task. To help professionals find this balance many of the Luxury Packaging exhibitors will be using the show to launch innovative, cutting-edge and sustainable products specifically for the premium market.

One example is glass packaging specialist Croxsons, which will be unveiling its brand-new range of home and beauty glass products, including bottles, containers, closures, and decorations. These new additions not only complement its existing premium drinks range, but expands its reach to include candles, reed diffusers, perfumes, and personal care.

For those looking for eco-alternatives to plastic platforms, Knoll Prestige Packaging will be officially launching its KnollLuxe® Premium Board Platform. The patent-pending, 100 percent paper and board design, means that it can replace EVA and plastic platforms as a recyclable, FSC approved luxury solution.

For the latest organic capabilities in decorative packaging, Organoid will introduce its Natural Hop Surface on gold paper for the very first time. Known for its natural, sustainable and haptic surfaces, the company was inspired by the drinks industry for its newest addition. The quality paper features an opulent gold backing with an overlay of natural flowers from hops. The design retains its natural scent and texture making it a special option for any premium beer packaging.

Also debuting innovative advancements in decorative packaging will be Delga Press. The brand best known for its specialist printing services, will launch a new laser cutting service. The precision laser cutting, etching, and scoring leaves a high-quality finish and can be used on a wide variety of board substrates to enhance products and add perceived value.

Other leading names joining the Luxury Packaging show floor include Hunter Luxury, Favini, O-I, Fedrigoni, Vetroplas and Seaman Paper.

Renan Joel, Divisional Director at Easyfairs, concludes: “Luxury packaging by its nature is very tactile, so it can only truly be appreciated in person. A year away from in-person events has made it difficult for industry professionals to discover the latest developments in premium packaging because of this.

“The added perceived value of luxury packaging is key for premium brands but combining this with sustainability is a challenge. So, it’s fantastic to see so many of our Luxury Packaging exhibitors choosing the show to launch their latest eco innovations. We are excited to welcome back the luxury packaging sector back to the Olympia in December and offer them the opportunity to fully immerse themselves in the latest developments. I just can’t wait to walk the aisles.”