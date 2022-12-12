Manchester polymer group run sustainability themed event- Plastics and Rubbers on the Net Zero Carbon Timeline

The ever-growing concerns of the environmental impacts of plastics and elastomers, be that from local communities to national and international government and NGOs have become a prominent aspect of daily life, particularly with the increasing focus on net carbon zero targets and the Circular Economy model.

The Manchester Polymer Group is following covid restrictions, organising a full day of presentations and discussion on this highly topical theme. The Sustainable Polymers and Elastomers seminar will cover wide and varied aspects of the issues involved, such as, but not limited to; Collection, Sorting & Recycling; Standards Developments; Legislation & Testing; New Developments in Environmentally Friendly Plastics; Post-Consumer Waste.

The successful and cost-effective format of previous MPG Seminars will be followed, with an all day event based on a mixture of papers, Table Top displays and networking opportunities.

Presenters will receive free registration with a 20-minute slot followed by a group Q&A session. Delegate Charge: IOM3 Member £40, Non-member £75, Student/Apprentice Free to include

all Coffee/Tea breaks and Lunch Buffet. Table Top £175 includes two delegates.

If you would like to present a paper at this conference, then please confirm your intention by sending a title and short summary of your proposed paper by Friday 23rd December 2022.

To register your interest contact:

Dr Gary Ogden, Manchester Polymer GroupE-mail: garyogden48@gmail.com Tel: +44 7908 863727