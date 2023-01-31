PLAST 2023 looks to target the resurgence in the Italian plastics industry

PLAST, an International Exhibition for the Plastics and Rubber Industry is an industry event that runs from Tuesday to Friday, 5–8 September 2023 at the Fiera Milano fairgrounds in Rho-Pero, Italy. Currently, there are more than 700 exhibitors already registered for the event, with over 36,000 square metres reserved for those within the plastic industry that wish to display their business and new products.

× Expand Untitled design - 1

According to organisers, the 2023 edition of the event is already shaping up to be successful, with the added features of the three satellite fairs, each dedicated to an area of ‘excellence’ in the sector, these include: RUBBER, 3D PLAST and PLAST-MAT.

The exhibition aims to have the plastics industry at its heart with machinery, auxiliary equipment, plastics and rubber moulds all featuring heavily, with over 400 companies in attendance.

The Outlook for the Italian plastics industry

Amaplast’s-MECS Statistical Studies Centre sees the plastics industry in Italy and across Europe as an industry that is on the rise following the pandemic, from 2021-22 with production reaching the threshold of 4.5 billion and the industry growing one percentage point on the markets

Growth, although tempered, is recorded in both components of demand: exports increased by 2%, while imports increased by 5%

As regards exports by region, according to ISTAT data for the first nine months of 2022, exports have increased to Asian markets (led by India), the Americas (South America in particular, Colombia out ahead), and Europe. On the other hand, flows to Africa have diminished, both to Mediterranean and Sub-Saharan markets.

In the European market – which overall absorbs almost 60% of the total – sales performance is good in several key markets such as Germany, the major trade partner for Italian machinery manufacturers.

On the other hand, supplies to French converters have decreased by 16% and those the United Kingdom by 5%, probably due to repercussions of Brexit.