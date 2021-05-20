130+ packaging industry players attending Virtual MeetingPack 2021

The virtual edition of MeetingPack will host expert speakers from European plastics packaging companies and industry bodies, including AIMPLAS and AINIA, who will share their vision on strategic topics such as packaging sustainability and recycling.

More than 130 companies from the packaging industry have confirmed their attendance at the upcoming edition of Virtual MeetingPack 2021, to be held on 27 May. The live participation of experts from ANAIP, Enplater Group, FKUR, Nestlé, ANARPLA, COEXPAN INNOTECH (GRUPO LANTERO), Danone, Faerch, AIMPLAS and AINIA will be streamed to inform attendees about the latest innovations in food packaging, as well as strategic lines that are responding to the push for sustainability and recycling in the packaging industry.

This event aims to attract attendees representing companies from the entire value chain in an innovative virtual format that will include two inspiring presentations, ‘Strategic Vision in the Development of Packaging. Spanish Waste Law and How It Affects Packaging’ and ‘Strategic Vision in the Use of Recycling. Legislative and Supply Challenges’. Attendees will share their concerns in round-table discussions with experts from leading companies in the food and packaging industries and will also be able to visit sponsors’ virtual stands.

The platform used in this virtual format will replicate the face-to-face event model of previous editions, so there will still be plenty of interaction between attendees, speakers and sponsors, not to mention networking, a very important part of MeetingPack’s success.

MeetingPack 2021, the virtual edition of MeetingPack, is supported by sponsors such as the Enplater Group, UBE, RSM and TPL, as well as collaborating bodies AVEP, PlasticsEurope, FIPA, EFE (Spanish Association of Flexible Packaging Converters), PACKNET, ASOBIOCOM (Spanish Association of Biodegradable, Compostable Plastics), Asociación de Snacks, Galicia Food and Drink Cluster, Flexible Packaging Europe, FEDACOVA (Agri-Food Business Federation of the Valencian Community), the Food For Life Spain platform, Grupo Nueva Pescanova, Palacios, SWP and VISCOFAN.

EPPM Magazine is proud to be listed among the media partners for the event.

Organised jointly by AINIA and AIMPLAS, this conference will be the prelude to MeetingPack 2022, scheduled to take place on 20-21 April 2022 at the Valencia Conference Centre.