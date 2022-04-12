270+ professionals confirm attendance at MeetingPack 2022

More than 270 people have confirmed their attendance at MeetingPack 2022, where more than 30 speakers and a team of nearly 60 sponsors, collaborators and media outlets will address the challenges and opportunities posed by the circular economy in the barrier food packaging industry.

The fifth edition of MeetingPack will be held on 20-21 April at the Valencia Conference Centre in Valencia, Spain, where companies representing the value chain will present technological solutions for more sustainable barrier packaging.

Representatives from LyondellBasell, UBE, Lubrizol and Sunchemical will speak about new, more sustainable materials and coatings that endow packaging with barrier properties. FKUR and Novamont will present their latest advances in the field of bioplastics, including a thermoplastic starch made from plant-based components combined with biodegradable polyesters.

Enplater Group will discuss sustainable films, sheets and trays, whilst Leygatech, Faerch, Sealed Air and Constantia Flexibles will present their new products. AINIA will present its Fibtray sustainable packaging model made of cellulosic material with safer heat-sealing, and AIMPLAS will join Raorsa, ITC, Plastipak and TBA to present new developments in ISBM and EBM rigid and injection packaging

A seminar on ecodesign, recyclability and certification will include the participation of TotalEnergies Corbion and VEOLIA. P&G will also speak about its marking system based on digital watermarks to encourage smart packaging recycling.

In a dedicated session focusing on success stories, representatives from food companies will speak about their sustainability strategies for packaging.

The very first edition of the MeetingPack 2022 Awards will be held with the aim of recognising sustainable barrier packaging solutions developed by professionals and organisations for application in the food industry.