AAG Tailored Cutting Solutions (UK) has become an associate member of the UK Gasket and Sealing Association (UKGSA). To celebrate, the company is opening its new expanded facilities in Telford, Shropshire, for a two-day event, the AAG Router and Waterjet Expo, on 21-22 September.

AAG UK to host open house event in September

All industry stakeholders using or interested in AAG’s WARDJet waterjets or AXYZ routers are invited to join for live demonstrations, training and to learn about the latest CNC innovations the company has to offer.

The open-door event is accessible on a walk-in basis at any time between 10:00 and 15:00 GMT on either day.

With refreshments and networking opportunities available, visitors will have the opportunity to witness AAG UK’s range of waterjet and router technology under one roof. Partner organisations joining AAG UK at the event include Cadline, a reseller for Autodesk Fusion 360 software; vacuum pump provider Becker UK; and cobot systems specialist Universal Robots.

As well as live demonstrations of software and machinery, the company’s applications and product experts will be on hand for training and to answer any questions on application, configuration and best practices.

AAG is a global company with a significant footprint across America, Europe and Asia-Pacific. With over 30 years of experience, AAG has a history in building and installing machines – over 1,300 in the UK alone – and a well-established and growing reputation as shown by its Telford facility expansion and construction underway for a new building in Canada.

The Telford facility is a main distribution centre for machinery, spares and consumables. AAG invests in and stocks spare parts ready for immediate shipment.

Registration for the event is available here: https://www.eventcreate.com/e/telforduk