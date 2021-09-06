Accumold gets back on the road

US-based micro moulding innovator Accumold is set to end the year by attending a series of trade shows shows in the US and Europe. Following a successful MD&M West, the company will travel to the EPHJ event in Switzerland; the Boston BIOMEDevice show, the Sensors Expo in San Jose, CA; the Med-Tech Innovation Expo in Birmingham, UK; MedTech Ireland in Galway, Ireland; MD&M Minneapolis; Compamed in Dusseldorf, Germany; MD&M New York; and the San Jose BIOMEDevice in December.

Aaron Johnson, VP Marketing and Customer Strategy, said: “This will be a busy schedule for Accumold as we move towards the back end of 2021, COVID allowing. As a company, Accumold typically exhibits at an array of events across the globe, as we find that it is when face-to-face with customers that we can best explain what we do, and above all showcase the precision and micro parts and components that we can fabricate. There really is no substitute for seeing what can be achieved through micro moulding, and as a pioneer of the art, we open up possibilities for manufacturers that until meeting us they may not perceive as possible.”

The emphasis on Accumold’s event attendance is heavily skewed toward the medical sector over the next few months, an important market for micro molding, and a sector that is also constantly pushing the envelope when it comes to innovation, be it in miniaturisation, geometric complexity, or materials.

Johnson added: “For any medical device OEM seeking to work with such exacting technologies and procedures, it is vital that they locate and work with experienced micro moulders that are aware of, work with, and are experienced in troubleshooting the implications of tool design, material choice, and the numerous processing complexities that exist in the area of micro moulding. It is vital that micro moulders are truly vertically integrated like Accumold, and have a laser-like focus on the unique problems and opportunities when trying to design for micro moulding (DfMM).

“In micro manufacturing, most of the mission critical issues occur at the design and prototyping stage of product development. This can and often does include material choice and even packaging considerations. A true partnership will ensure faster time-to-market with more efficient and lower cost products. We invite all attendees at the various shows we will be exhibiting at to come along to see us, assess what is possible, and discuss how we can become an integral part of their product development processes.”