AIMPLAS’ Plastics are Future event goes hybrid

Plastics have become highly versatile materials offering effective solutions to many different problems, which is why they are now present in every aspect of our lives, and plastics industries are also expected to meet the challenges of society, including environmental sustainability, health and efficient production, which is why they are materials of the future.

AIMPLAS, the Plastics Technology Centre, will hold the third edition of its international seminar Plastics are Future, sponsored by RAORSA, on 6-7 October. On this occasion, the seminar is being organised with a hybrid format so that participants can choose between attending in person and following the event via live streaming.

The seminar will be divided into four sessions: the first two to discuss the response that plastic materials can provide to address environmental challenges in sectors such as mobility and construction, and how polymers can help fight highly resistant viruses and bacteria, as well as diseases such as cancer. On the second day, innovative solutions will be presented for agricultural production and ensuring food safety through packaging. The seminar will conclude with a session on a new concept: Industry 5.0.

A total of twenty presentations will be given by experts from the research centres Fraunhofer, Cidetec, Universitat Politècnica de València, TNO, Imdea, Ministry of Public Health of the Spanish Autonomous Community of Valencia, AEBAM, University of Warwick, Hospital La Fe, Cajamar, Inta and AIMPLAS, as well as the companies Biofabrik, Lis Data and Finboot Tech.