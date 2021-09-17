Following consultation with its members, AIPIA has taken the decision to move the online Supply Chain Congress, scheduled for 7 October, to co-locate with the Digitization, Connected Packaging & Sustainability event on 16 November.

× Expand via Shutterstock AIPIA reschedules Supply Chain Congress Nutrition information of organic fruit with apple in packaging and data from qr code on smart phone.food and healthy concepts ideas,top view

The Supply Chain element will run as a distinct stream, but access will be available to all delegates registered on the day. Likewise, those booked on the Supply Chain stream can access the other presentations, making it a more holistic event.

AIPIA Managing Director Eef de Ferrante said: “We are finding more and more that people are struggling to make the time commitments now demanded to participate in a lot of separate online events. So we have decided to revert to the formula used at our successful ‘live’ events in Amsterdam and offer a single event, but with separate themes covering specialised topics.

“AIPIA has found many companies cannot commit resources to separate dates. Likewise potential delegates are reluctant to commit to two days and two fees, even when both topics are of interest. So, it was clear that combining the events was the best choice. Moving the Supply Chain Congress gives us more time to fill out that stream, possibly even with a Brand Challenge and other Retailer/Brand Owner forum, and revert to our traditional time slot in November.”

One result of this move is that a major brand-owner is considering offering one of AIPIA’s unique Brand Challenges, where Members can pitch their Smart Packaging solutions at a particular project, or ‘pain point’ identified by the brand. These are lively and very dynamic occasions, even in an online format, as solutions providers get just three minutes to make their pitch. De Ferrante confirmed that more information regarding this challenge will be available as it develops.

De Ferrante concluded: “As delegates registered for both the Supply Chain Congress and Digitization Congress will have full access to all presentations in November, this offers better value and, we hope, a chance to see even more of the latest developments in smart packaging.”