Majális 2022 will open its doors for specialist visitors on 5-6 May. The open house could not take place in 2020 and 2021 due to the Coronavirus pandemic, now the team at Arburg Hungária Kft. in Budapest is looking forward to networking again with customers and interested parties.

Arburg Hungary welcoming visitors back in 2022 520 H Allrounder

Arburg’s 520 H and 470 A Allrounders will be on show with innovative applications for medical technology, and the packaging and food industries. Further highlights will include the Gestica control system, digitalisation with arburgXworld, and the arburgGREENworld sustainability programme.

László Csizmadi, Managing Director of Arburg Hungary, said: "Our two exhibits perfectly reflect market trends. Medical technology and packaging are the industries that are currently booming in Hungary. With the arburgXworld products and services, we will also focus on the topic of digitalisation, so that you can simplify work at an injection moulding plant, while making it more efficient too."

The Allrounder 520 H with a clamping force of 1,500kN meets the requirements of medical technology with its fast and precise and high-performance. It has a throughput of around 19,200 moulded parts per hour. During Majális 2022, this system will demonstrate the production-efficient, high-quality manufacture of pipette tips from PP in a cycle time of around six seconds. The exhibit is equipped with a 32-cavity mould from Zahoransky, a long-standing Arburg partner, and is prepared for use in cleanrooms.

Since its foundation in 1998, the Hungarian subsidiary Arburg Hungária Kft. has been a partner to the country's plastics processors.

Csizmadi added: "Also interesting for our customers are the seemingly small but really important advantages such as the availability of our digital products in the local language or our training courses at the subsidiary or directly at the customer's site in Hungarian, English or German."