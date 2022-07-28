BPF: Discount available for key chemical recycling event

The British Plastics Federation (BPF) has announced that its highly popular, half-day online event looking at the latest developments in chemical recycling will take place 11 October, and those booking before 31 August will receive a 20 per cent discount on ticket prices.

Delivered in collaboration with Plastics Europe, the event will feature eight speakers from organisations, including Unilever, Dow and the Food and Drink Federation. Delegates will also be given access to four pre-recorded sessions by academics, looking at key innovations.

The first live session will feature Global Petrochemical Analyst at S&P Global Commodity Insights Joshua Forber, who will speak about developments and investment in chemical recycling across the globe. He will explore both current and future global capacities and the effect this is likely to have on the polymer market.

President and CEO of Plastics Energy Carlos Monreal will then discuss forecasts of the future of chemical recycling in Europe, as well as how legislation may impact the sector.

Dow’s Global Market Manager Mark Van Den Biggelaar Dow’s progress and experiences in scaling up chemical recycling technologies. ISCC Systems’ Principal Inna Knelsen will then explore mass balance, how it works and how it might be used to certify products. A panel discussion about legislation will then take place, featuring representatives from Plastics Energy, Plastics Europe and the BPF.

The final live presentation will feature David Bellamy, senior environment policy manager at the Food and Drink Federation, who will present his thoughts on how chemical recycling can play a role in overcoming barriers to using recyclate in food contact applications.

The four pre-recorded sessions include:

How to Engineer Faster-acting Enzymes for Recycling Some of the World’s most Polluting Single-use Plastics - Professor John McGeehan from Portsmouth University

How Artificial Intelligence Can Be Used to Create an Enzyme That Breaks Down Plastic in a Week - Professor Hal Arper from the University of Texas

Producing Sustainable Fine Chemicals and Fuels from Photo-cracking Plastic Waste via Grafted UV/Vis Active Nanoparticles - Dr Maria Grazianna Francesconi from the University of Hull

Transforming Plastic Waste into Hydrogen and High-value Carbons - Xiuagyu Jie from the University of Oxford

Each attendee will also be given access to the recordings of the 2020 and 2021 chemical recycling seminars.

BPF Director General Philip Law said: “Interest continues to grow in chemical recycling technologies, which will play a vital role in complementing traditional mechanical recycling technology so that much more plastic material can be kept in use. A lot of innovation is clearly underway and I am delighted to present this highly interesting programme together with Plastics Europe.”

Full details of this online seminar can be found at www.bpf.co.uk/chemicalrecycling