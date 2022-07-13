BPF offers a dedicated space for British visitors to K 2022

At K 2022, UK visitors will have a dedicated space that they can use for their meetings free of charge, supported by the UK Department for International Trade (DIT).

× Expand via Shutterstock BPF offers British visitors to K 2022 a dedicated space for meetings

The British Visitors Networking Area is part of the British Pavilion in Hall 5, which is run by the British Plastics Federation (BPF). British visitors to K are encouraged to pre-arrange meetings with their business partners to make the most of this opportunity.

On the first day of K 2022, a drinks reception will be hosted at the British Visitors Networking Area, with a welcome speech by DIT representatives and plenty of opportunities to network with British companies

BPF Director General Philip Law said: “The BPF has been running pavilions at K since the 1950s and we’ll be attending once more, leading the British Pavilion, together with a number of our member firms. It’s crucial that UK firms establish a strong export footing post Brexit and we are supporting this with promotional initiatives such as our newly published BPF Industry Directory and several sustainability initiatives that demonstrate the industry’s role as a thought leader. We are delighted that the DIT British Visitors Networking Area is part of the British Pavilion this year and we encourage British visitors to make use of this space for their meetings with potential future business partners.”

British visitors who wish to pre-book space for a meeting within the UK Visitors Networking Area can e-mail Justyna Elliott at JElliott@bpf.co.uk. Alternatively, UK visitors can come and use the space without booking, subject to availability.

For more details about the British Pavilion at K 2022 visit www.bpfevents.co.uk