At K 2022, Covestro will showcase the possibilities of sustainable plastics for the world and tomorrow's growth markets. To this end, the company will thus present new products and materials for many key areas that support the circular economy and climate neutrality.

Covestro will showcase its circularity and sustainability commitments and collaborations at K 2022

Covestro will exhibit in a way that justifies its ‘industry pioneer’ reputation and will focus on future-oriented, creative partnerships.

During a Pre-K press conference in Düsseldorf, CEO Dr Markus Steilemann clarified: "Mankind is facing enormous challenges. In addition to acute crises, we need to overcome long-term challenges such as protecting the climate, nature and resources and thus safeguarding our livelihoods. This can be achieved if business and society consistently orient themselves towards the circular economy. Plastics are indispensable on this long journey, and Covestro is pleased to contribute particularly sustainable new products and materials to this end, tailored to the customer needs of today and tomorrow. Together with our partners, this is how we intend to seize the immense opportunities for sustainable growth."

Taking the theme "Crafting Connections With You", Covestro intends to establish new collaborations with customers and partners and strengthen existing ties at K 2022.

Having attended numerous pre-K press conferences already this year, I can confirm that many established names in the plastics industry are taking a similar focus, with Clariant’s K show slogan ‘For a greater between’ reflecting its position on the value chain and its agility in collaborative projects, and LyondellBasell adopting the motto ‘Advancing Possible’ for the world’s biggest plastics and rubber trade fair. During one such press conference hoisted by emg in Rotterdam, LyondellBasell Director of Global Sustainability Andrea Brown concurred: “Collaboration is critical. We've been stepping up in terms of how we collaborate into value chain platforms that can help create scale and address this challenge.”

Contrast that with Covestro’s Global Head of the TPU Business Entity Dr Andrea Maier-Richter, who said: “Collaboration along key value chains in particular is of great importance for the vision of a full circular economy to succeed. With our more sustainable developments, we support our customers and partners in facilitating their transition to the circular economy and achieving their own climate goals."

Covestro recently announced a collaboration with Nesté and South Korean petrochemical company SK geo centric to supply mass-balanced benzene for its MDI production in China. MDI is required for rigid PU foam, which provides efficient insulation for buildings and the cold chain. Certified polycarbonate, in turn, plays a role in the automotive, electrical and electronics, and medical industries, among others. And TDI is a precursor for PU flexible foam, which is used to make mattresses and upholstered furniture.

Further collaborations include contracts with energy suppliers such as Ørsted, EnBW, ENGIE, Datang Wuzhong New Energy and others to supply sites in Germany, Belgium and China with electricity from renewable sources.

Covestro is also showcasing its co-ordination the EU project CIRCULAR FOAM with 22 partners from nine countries, which is dedicated to the chemical reprocessing of rigid polyurethane foam from building insulation materials and used refrigeration equipment. The products make an important contribution to saving emissions and reduced energy consumption, but recycling processes and systematic waste management have been lacking until now. The project aims to save up to one million tons of waste and 2.9 million tons of CO2 emissions annually in Europe by 2040.

Known for its colourful, eye-catching trade fair stands, Covestro will exhibit from Booth A 75, Hall 6 at K 2022 from 19-26 October.