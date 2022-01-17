Davis-Standard will begin its 2022 tradeshow season in Moscow at Interplastica on 25-28 January. In the Swiss Pavillion, representatives from Maillefer and from ER-WE-PA will be available to discuss technology for blown film, cast film, extrusion coating, foam, profile, tube, and sheet applications.

× Expand Davis-Standard Davis-Standard to highlight dsX and high barrier cast film technology at Interplastica

A specific focus will be Davis-Standard’s dsX product line for packaging applications, which provides processing versatility, timely delivery and competitive pricing. Examples of this technology include the dsX 400 aseptic packaging line and dsX flex-pack 300S flexible packaging line.

The dsX 400 aseptic packaging line is a pre-engineered triplex extrusion coating and laminating line for paper, aluminium foils and/or films used in aseptic packaging applications. It is designed for a working width range of 700 to 1,350mm, a mechanical design speed up to 450 metres per minute, and processing speeds up to 400 metres per minute. In addition, the line is equipped with automatic unwind and rewind splicers for speed and processing efficiency. This is a single-source system with Davis-Standard supply of extruders, feedscrews, and extrusion dies to support customer requirements

For lower-speed flexible packaging applications, Davis-Standard offers the dsX flex-pack 300S. Proven components and a pre-configured, adaptable machine configuration make this system ideal for converters, printing companies, multi-national companies, and start-ups. It can support web widths from 650 to 1,350mm and process line speeds up to 300 metres per minute for paper, film and aluminium foils with direct gravure primer coating and coextrusion coating lamination stations. Hallmarks of this line include consistent end-product quality, greater uptime and productivity, reduced waste, and application versatility.

Davis-Standard offers high barrier cast film capabilities for seven, nine, eleven, or more layers. Extruders are mounted on a platform above the casting unit and are engineered to support a range of resins, including PA, PE, mPE, PP, PET, EVOH, and tie structures. Processors can attain finished web widths from 2000mm to 3600mm, and line speeds up to 150 meters per minute, web thickness from 75 to 300 microns, and a max roll diameter of 1200mm.

Maillefer’s pipe and tube extrusion systems support markets encompassing medical, blown fibre micro duct, heating and plumbing, automotive, micro-drip irrigation, on- and off-shore flexibles, and other specialty and technical goods. These systems are engineered to provide value for multi-layer pipe constructions, with each layer providing functional features and advantages. This includes the use of recycled materials in eco-friendly pipe and tube products.