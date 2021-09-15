ELMET is attending FAKUMA 2021 as a one-stop shop supplier for the field of injection moulding two-component liquid silicone rubbers (LSR). The centerpiece of ELMET’s presence is the new SMARTmix TOP 7000 Pro dosing system, which aims to set new standards in terms of functionality, process reliability and user convenience.

ELMET ELMET introducing LSR dosing system and all-electric cold runner at FAKUMA

Also featuring at the fair will be ELMET’s new all-electric SMARTshot E cold runner system with servomotor-driven needles which maximise flexibility, precision and controllability when injecting LSR into the cavities.An all-round update of the previous top model, the TOP 5000 P, the new SMARTmix TOP 7000 Pro shows what is technically feasible in LSR dosing systems. The revamped pump unit has been further simplified and the number of parts minimised. Despite being capable of operating at pressures of up to 210 bar, the new unit’s slimmer design makes it significantly more compact, meaning that a significantly smaller volume of LSR is present in the system, so further increasing process reliability and reducing the purging volume.

Fully automated detection of follower plates and plate position now eliminates operating errors during drum changes and minimises the corresponding handling time. The optimised and recently patented follower plate design enables material utilisation of up to 99.6 %.

The updated operator interface also supports even more reliable system operation. Process reliability is further increased by the fixed, more readily accessible positioning of the material outlet, which is decoupled from the pump unit, so taking the load off the hoses leading to the injection unit.

New all-electric SMARTshot E cold runner system

Another new product at the fair will be ELMET’s SMARTshot E valve gate cold runner system, in which the needle is moved and positioned by a particularly compact servomotor. This allows needle opening to be adjusted in the µm range and the injection process into up to 16 cavities can thus be balanced with considerably greater precision than was possible with the previous pneumatically or stepping motor actuated versions. Further advantages of SMARTshot E technology include a small nesting spacing of a minimum of 44mm, the use of virtually wear-free miniature industrial connectors and optimised cable management with a cable duct that can be removed as a single assembly without the need for a qualified electrician.