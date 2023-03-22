Entries for Plastic Industry Awards 2023 now open

Entries are now open for the Plastics Industry Awards 2023. Companies and individuals from across the UK and Republic of Ireland plastics design and manufacturing sector are invited to enter via the website: www.plasticsawards.com

× Expand PIA 2020 logo master

This year’s winners will be announced at a glamorous, black tie gala awards ceremony with live entertainment at the five-star InterContinental London Park Lane on Friday 17th November.

The sustainable use of plastics will be a core consideration for the judging of all 15 categories, while specific awards designed to recognise environmental achievements include the sustainability initiative of the year, the best recycled plastic product and the materials innovation award.

Additional categories recognising innovation include best product design, best business initiative, best training and development programme and best technology application.

Individual awards include the apprentice or trainee of the year, which carries a prize of £500 donated by the Polymer Machinery Manufacturers and Distributors Association (PMMDA), and the ever-popular unsung hero award.

One of the most sought-after awards is the processor of the year trophy. There are also supplier partnership awards for prime machinery, ancillary machinery and toolmakers.

Matt Barber, Global Events Director at Crain Communications said: “We are delighted to announce the return of the Plastics Industry Awards to the annual UK & Eire plastics industry calendar for an historic 22nd year,” “Our thanks go to our Platinum sponsors Arburg Limited, Engel UK, Krauss Maffei, Distrupol and gold sponsors Hasco, Meusburger, PlastikCity and Interplas for their generosity in ensuring we celebrate the achievements of the industry in style this year.”

The awards also enjoy the support of industry associations including the BPF (British Plastics Federation), the GTMA (toolmakers’ trade association), PMMDA (Polymer Machinery Manufacturers & Distributors Association), the SPRA (Scottish Plastics & Rubber Association) and the Sustainable Plastics magazine and website.

A limited number of additional sponsorship packages is currently available (complete with generous table allocations) for any other companies looking to raise their profile by supporting the UK & Eire’s long-running and prestigious awards for the plastics industry. For more information, contact Matt Barber on 01622 370570 or mabarber@crain.com

Table bookings for the gala dinner and awards ceremony are now also available. Tickets include a champagne reception, four course dinner with wine, awards presentation and after-dinner entertainment featuring a charity casino sponsored by Arburg.

Plastics Industry Awards 2023 Categories:

• Apprentice or Trainee Award

• Best Business Initiative

• Best Product Design

• Best Recycled Plastic Product

• Best Technology Application

• Best Training & Development Programme

• Materials Innovation Award

• Plastics Industry Ambassador

• Processor Award

• Rising Star

• Supplier Partnership – Ancillary Machinery

• Supplier Partnership – Prime Machinery

• Supplier Partnership – Toolmaker

• Sustainability Initiative of the Year

• Unsung Hero Award

The deadline for entries is 30th June and finalists will be revealed in September. The judging panel for the Plastics Industry Awards comprises independent judges representing every part of the UK plastics industry including product design, manufacturing, engineering and recycling.