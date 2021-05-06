Full speaker line-up announced for PCEP’s Annual Conference

PCEP’s Annual Conference is the flagship event for the polyolefin industry which brings together key actors in the transformation to a circular polyolefin economy.

The 2021 edition will take place virtually on Tuesday 11 May, 10:30 – 16:20 CET, featuring high-profile circular economy speakers with many opportunities for the audience to engage, ask questions and take part in polls.

The very first PCEP Annual Conference was held in 2019, shortly after PCEP’s official launch. Just over a year later, the 2021 edition of the event will demonstrate PCEP’s level of connectivity across the European circular economy arena and showcase the great progress of the association, encouraging further collaboration towards PCEP’s Voluntary Commitments.

The speaker line-up includes the European Commission, ICIS, CosPaTox and several PCEP members. This year’s keynote speech will be delivered by Walter R. Stahel, Founder-Director of The Product-Life Institute Geneva and one of the world-renowned circular economy pioneers, who will talk about how the circular economy concept can be applied to the polyolefin industry.

PCEP Secretary General Venetia Spencer said: “PCEP is all about transparency and open collaboration. We truly believe that sharing knowledge and expertise freely is crucial to finding and building avenues to system change. Hence why our members offer this event for free, to help break down information silos and increase accessibility for all partners and stakeholders in the circular polyolefin transition.

“This event shows our resilience and adaptability to a COVID-induced virtual world and our commitment to deliver highest member value and relevancy at all times. Moving to an entirely virtual event has its challenges but also enables us to offer valuable content that will be available on-demand. We encourage everyone to register now to take advantage of networking opportunities and to join us on the day to pose questions to the speakers.”