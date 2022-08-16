Further sustainability and recycled content: Zotefoams at K 2022

Exhibitors have been encouraged to showcase their sustainability credentials during the K trade fair this year. Zotefoams will take up the call by introducing the first selection of materials in its Ecozote Sustainability foams range, which is designed to meet the need for plastic products that improve circularity or reduce reliance on fossil-based materials.

× Expand Zotefoams Lens case lined with Zotefoams material

Ecozote LDR18 and LDR27 are closed-cell, crosslinked LDPE grades incorporating 30 per cent post-industrial waste. These comply with emerging requirements for recycled content in product protection applications, according to Zotefoams. Following several months of trials, LDR18 and LDR27 are now available as alternatives to their LD18 and LD27 Plastazote PE foam counterparts produced from virgin polymer.

Dr Karl Hewson, Director of Technology and Development at Zotefoams, said: “The challenge for Zotefoams is the sheer diversity of the markets we serve: In product protection, and notably single use packaging applications, the hierarchy of waste (reduce, reuse, recycle) is the key driver for sustainability, while in commercial aviation, reducing fuel consumption through lightweighting is imperative to meet 2050 targets for carbon reduction. Ecozote has been conceived to help customers address these diverse interpretations. LDR18 and LDR27 with 30 per cent recycled content are part of the first Ecozote product line driving plastics circularity, with more to follow.”

Sustainability is a complex topic. With its Ecozote range, Zotefoams aims to build on the underlying sustainability credentials of all its block foams.

Alongside Ecozote, Zotefoams will present its comprehensive range of technical block foams, spanning its AZOTE polyolefin foams range – which includes Plastazote and ZOTEK high-performance foams produced from engineering polymers.

Zotefoams Group CEO David Stirling added: “In 2022 we are marking 60 years since the launch of Plastazote polyethylene foam. We are extremely proud that our processes and products remain as much a sustainable foam solution today, if not more so, than they have proven historically.”

Zotefoams will exhibit from Hall 5, Booth A24.