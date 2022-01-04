Global Research & Innovation in Plastics Sustainability (GRIPS) is back for 2022, organised by the UK Circular Plastics Network and KTN. Registration is open for delegates and exhibitors, and abstracts for the conference are being accepted.

× Expand via Shutterstock GRIPS 2022 accepting conference abstracts Plastic bank card featuring flag of Great Britain. National banking system related 3D rendering

Global Research and Innovation in Plastics Sustainability is a conference, exhibition and showcase that will be held online on 15-17 March 2022. The vent aims to bring together companies and individuals to highlight the best of the UK and select international activities that will lead to plastics being more sustainable and circular.

Following on from the hugely successful GRIPS 2021, the 2022 edition will again showcase research and innovation from both the academic and industrial stakeholders. It will also provide a platform to help develop commercial success of these developments and build links within the polymer/plastics supply chain to strengthen the offer to the UK and wider international actors in application sectors such as plastic packaging/FMCG, construction, agriculture, textiles, healthcare, transport, amongst other industries.

The Smart Sustainable Plastic Packaging (SSPP) Challenge will have a prominent place at GRIPS 2022, effectively having its own mini-conference within the programme. Delegates will be able to find out about funding and everything there is to know about the challenge, as well as opportunities to interact with the SSPP team.

With the forthcoming Plastics Packaging Tax, extended producer responsibility (EPR) and deposit return schemes, the adoption at scale of the innovations that will have impact in the UK and worldwide are of great importance. Registration is free to delegates and the full conference programme will be published in due course.