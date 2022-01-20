GRIPS event returns in March

The Global Research and Innovation in Plastics Sustainability (GRIPS) conference, exhibition and showcase returns from 15-17 March 2022. It will feature 50 innovative exhibitors and three days of interactive sessions driven by over 80 sector experts.

× Expand via Shutterstock GRIPS returns online, 15-17 March

The online event, organised by Innovate UK KTN and hosted by UK Circular Plastics Network, will again showcase the latest thinking, research and technologies in plastics sustainability from both industry and academia.

The three-day conference is expected to bring together over 3,000 delegates from across various industries, including plastic packaging/FMCG, construction, agriculture, textiles and healthcare.

A virtual show floor will host research-driven exhibitors and attendees will learn how we can make plastics less likely to reach landfill, end up incinerated or become fugitive in the environment.

All interactive sessions will be driven by sector experts on themes like construction, legislation, agriculture, healthcare, net zero, marine plastics, chemical recycling sustainability design, innovation global opportunities in global markets, plastics packaging and much more.

Dr Sally Beken, UK Circular Plastics Network Manager at Innovate UK KTN, said: “Following on from the hugely successful inaugural GRIPS 2021, the event in March will provide a platform to drive the commercialisation of new innovations and technological development in the plastics sustainability space. We’re leading the way in the future of plastics and polymers.

“The Plastics Packaging Tax is not far away. Plus we have extended producer responsibility (EPR) and deposit return schemes on the horizon. There is no better time to come together and drive forward the innovations that have the potential to do real good in our bid to be as sustainable as possible.”