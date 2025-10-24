In review: BPF's 92nd Annual Dinner

No better excuse to suit myself up than to attend a BPF event. The 92nd Annual Dinner was, yet again, a great success, despite the change of location and the usual mission to find a dress for the occasion – but no surprises there.

We were welcomed by an always much appreciated glass of prosecco in the Hilton London’s Bankside beautiful Globe Suite, whose name should have made me realise quickly that actual light-up globes were the stars of the show. And yes – of course they changed colour!

The tables were impeccably set, the service was efficient as ever, and the entertainment was on point, but nothing less was to be expected. The BPF likes to do things in style, which makes being their guest an even bigger honour.

After easing ourselves into the evening – the prosecco undeniably a big help – we made our way down to the dining hall, where we dedicated a round of applause – the so-called Loyal Toast – to the members of the BPF. We were then greeted by the BPF Director-General, Philip Law, who spoke about the plastics industry not as a mere supply chain, but as a large group of people who feel a strong sense of belonging to the sector. Despite touching on the challenging economic and political situation, he didn’t fail to provide a positive outlook, with a closing remark from his dad: Pace yourselves, don’t overdo it!

As we joined him in celebrating, the three-course meal was served – and nothing brings more joy to an Italian than food (no shame). We started off with a chicken and wild mushroom ballotine, followed by a feather blade of beef and complementing greens, to top everything off with a supreme vanilla and salted caramel cheesecake. I bet your stomach is rumbling just reading this!

Between a glass of wine and the other, we welcomed BPF President Martin Hitchin to the stage, who discussed the importance of sustainability and shared the urge to stabilise and grow. Recycling is struggling – we’re all aware of this – and we need the government to stabilise the situation while also creating the necessary conditions for compelling investment. Let the entrepreneurs do their work and open up more opportunities for the next generation to join the industry.

He then proceeded to hand over two awards: the BPF Energy Award runner-up was Springvale EPS and the winner was Molato Jaycare, while also awarding Roger Baynahm the BPF Gold Medal.

Martin left the stage for British comedian Hugh Dennis, who delighted us with some funny train announcements before entertaining us with a quiz on the importance of your pet over some – at times questionable – life decisions (how many of you signed a birthday card with your pet’s paw?). Yes, some hands were raised.

The evening continued on the notes of the Sweet Blue duo, who performed hits from Frank Sinatra, Nina Simone and Ella Fitzgerald, to name a few. As I made my way out, I looked back at the room just to take a couple more mental pictures to add to the collection of memories this industry has given me so far.