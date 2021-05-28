Visitor registration for Interplas 2021 is now open, supported by a new event platform for attendees, and an Interplas-branded news website to deliver the community with insights year-round.

Interplas Returns With a Focus on Digital

The triennial UK plastics event will return to the NEC Birmingham and has confirmed attendance from 400+ exhibitors, as well as speaker sessions from OPRL, British Plastics Federation, Steptoe & Johnson LLP, and more.

The conference programme, speaker line-up and exhibitor directory will be available to view exclusively within the event platform to those who register for the event.

Each visitor will have a diary within the platform where they can manage recommendations, meeting requests, conference sessions, and more, allowing for a streamlined experience at the show.

Rapid News Group is also excited to announce the launch of InterplasInsights.com, an amalgamation of three popular stand-alone websites that will bring together the very best news and intelligence from British Plastics and Rubber, European Plastic Product Manufacturer and Women in Plastics providing the international plastics community with one source of insights and perspectives.

Duncan Wood, CEO, Rapid News Group, said: “We are delighted to be extending the hugely respected Interplas name into the digital space. Now the international plastics community can access three great sources of intelligence in one place, and connect with our exhibitors in the run up to the event.

“Equally by scaling learnings from the development of our other websites, we expect to see a similar uplift in traffic across Interplas Insights, offering our advertisers more value for money and of course greater exposure when they invest in our solutions.”

Interplas 2021 will take place at the National Exhibition Centre (NEC), Birmingham, UK, from 28-30 September.

Visit www.interplasuk.com for more information about the event.

For industry news and updates visit www.InterplasInsights.com